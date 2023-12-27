The Miz Believes Travis Kelce Would Do Really Well In WWE

WWE star The Miz recently spoke with TMZ Sports on a number of topics including how he believes Travis Kelce would do really well in WWE.

Miz said, “I’m always sending DMs to Travis, being like, ‘Hey, you’re pretty good in the ring. I think you could do pretty well.’ This year at WrestleMania, we’re in Philly, so never say never.”

He also talked about Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce and how there is no better way for him to go out than a match at WrestleMania if Jason retires after this year.

“It would make complete sense. I mean, Jason Kelce, maybe he retires after this year, and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania?”

You can check out Miz’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)