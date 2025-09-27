The Miz Claims Current WWE Era Surpasses The Attitude Era

WWE veteran The Miz recently appeared on The Schmo to discuss various topics, including why he believes the current era of WWE is larger and more impressive than the Attitude Era.

Miz said, “Last year was a record-breaking year. It’s the biggest WrestleMania we’ve ever had.”

He continued, “I’ll say this time and time again, there was an Attitude Era. This is bigger than the Attitude Era. The storylines are bigger than they’ve ever been. The stars, our roster is deeper than it’s ever been, whether you’re cheering someone or booing someone. WWE always finds a way to do better the next year.”

Miz said, “As best as you could possibly do, which I think we did amazingly last year here at Allegiant Stadium, it’s going to be nothing compared to what happens at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium.”

