The Miz Shares Emotional Wish For Quality Time With His Father

The Miz got candid about his relationship with his father, George, during his appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, sharing the one simple experience he wishes they could have together.

“I would give anything to have a dinner with my dad, and just my dad. He will not do it,” Miz revealed. While his father is incredibly proud of him, that pride often shows up in a way that keeps them from having the quiet one-on-one moments Miz craves. “I’ll go, ‘Dad, let’s just go to dinner.’… I go to that dinner, there’s 45 people. These are all his friends… He just doesn’t get that I just want to hang out with him. And it almost feels like, ‘Do you not want to hang out with me?’”

As his father grows older, Miz said the desire for private time together has become more pressing. He reflected on how little time adults truly get with their aging parents, noting, “My dad’s getting older, and I read something… I don’t live in Cleveland. I live in Las Vegas. Now I’m gonna see my dad. How many times? He’s 70-something years old. How many times will I see him?”

With an upcoming golf game between the two, Miz has come up with a plan to make that dinner finally happen. “I think my bet is going to be, if I win, he has to have dinner with me,” Miz said. “But if he wins, I’ll do an autograph signing for him, wherever, whenever.”

While George famously shared a viral WrestleMania moment alongside his son, The Miz admitted he is still waiting for something far simpler: a quiet meal across the dinner table with just his dad.