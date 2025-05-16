The Rock, Bella Twins And Several Other Celebrities Receive Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award Nominations

WWE legend The Rock, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, and several of WWE’s celebrities have been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Here are the list of nominations:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

* Favorite Movie Actor: Red One

* Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Moana 2

* Favorite Song From A Movie: “Can I Get A Chee Ho?” – Moana 2

The Bella Twins

* Favorite Podcast: The Nikki & Brie Show

Cardi B

* Favorite Female Artist (Music)

Bad Bunny

* Favorite Male Artist (Music)

Jelly Roll

* Favorite Male Artist (Music)

* Favorite Album – Beautifully Broken

* Favorite Song From a Movie – “Run It” (Sonic The Hedgehog

The Weeknd

* Favorite Male Artist (Music)

* Favorite Album – Hurry Up Tomorrow

* Favorite Song – “Cry For Me”

Travis Scott

* Favorite Male Artist

IShowSpeed

* Favorite Gamer

Kai Cenat

* Favorite Gamer