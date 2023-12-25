The Rock Could Return To WWE TV Much Sooner Than We Think

Although The Rock hasn’t made many appearances in the WWE in recent years, it might not be too long before we see him back in the ring.

On Saturday, the former WWE Champion and movie star posted on his social media accounts that he met with young Jayden during his Make-A-Wish visit. The Rock praised the 15-year-old, who is a big fan of pro wrestling.

The Rock also stated in the same post that he told Jayden a “little secret that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy asses.”

The post drew some attention because, on The Pat McAfee Show on September 15, he hinted that he would be open to returning for a program with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. On the same day, he appeared in a segment on Friday Night SmackDown with McAfee and Austin Theory.

According to an article on The West Australian‘s website, tourism officials in Australia want Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear at the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth. The following were mentioned in the article:

“Tourism officials launched an early bid to lure Hollywood megastar and former wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Perth as part of negotiations with WWE for a WA event. In emails obtained by The Sunday Times under freedom of information laws, tourism officials posed a series of questions about the deal with the WWE, including whether they could lure stars down under for the Elimination Chamber at Optus Stadium on February 24.”

The Rock previously stated that he was scheduled to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but things didn’t work out creatively. Rock vs. Reigns was not scheduled for Mania 40, according to Dave Meltzer, and now that the actors/writers strike is over, he is expected to be busy in Hollywood. However, if Rock believes he can win the match this year, he will get it.

His social media post on Saturday appears to imply that he may return for WrestleMania season.