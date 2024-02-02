The Rock Expected On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: @therock)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been spotted near the location of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the new TKO board member has been spotted at a gym in the Birmingham, Alabama area, where tonight’s blue brand show will be taking place.

PWInsider.com has subsequently confirmed that The Rock will be appearing on tonight’s show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR