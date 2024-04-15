The Rock Hints At His Next Match While Breaking Character In New Video Post

Fans have been discussing The Rock’s future in the company following WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion recently hinted that he will return for at least one more match.

Rock teaming with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins was the WWE WrestleMania 40 headliner on night one, and the heels won, only for Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Reigns the following night.

Last week on RAW, WWE teased Rock vs. Rhodes at a later date, which is thought to be planned for WrestleMania 41 next year. As PWManaia.com previously reported, there is no planned date for Rock to return for a match, but next year’s WrestleMania has been discussed, with Rock preferring to work with Rhodes before Reigns.

In an Instagram post, Rock stated that his body feels great and that he is looking forward to the next WrestleMania. He wrote the following in the caption of his post:

“Post WrestleMania check in. Appreciate all the love and questions. Body feels GREAT. Banged up pretty good, but no injuries. Spent this past week training + working on getting all the inflammation and lactic acid out of my body. Had an intense but fantastic 12 week training camp leading up to WrestleMania. Set up wrestling rings in Hawaii, California and the east coast. Flew in wrestlers and coaches to work with me on my technique, timing, agility, sharpness, snap/fast twitch movements and most importantly — work on my ring psychology, conditioning & cardio. Our match was approximately 45minutes so I needed my conditioning + cardio to be on point. Weighed in at 284lbs at bell time and still felt fairly light & athletic (and strong) going into the match. An honor to share the ring with my fellow captains of industry – Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. These men are 3 of pro wrestling’s greatest icons. We shattered every WrestleMania & WWE record. Incredible. Thank you. THANK YOU ALL for the trust & love – and what a fucking ride we all just went on. ‘til we meet again,- Final Boss @wwe @tkogrp”

