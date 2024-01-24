The Rock: “I Have No Intention Of Going Down The US Presidential Road”

With his acting career in Hollywood, running his companies, Teremana and Seven Bucks Productions, the UFL, and now serving on the WWE Board of Directors, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a busy man.

The former WWE Champion has previously stated that multiple political parties approached him about running for President of the United States. The Rock running for president has been rumored for years, with a 2021 poll showing he had a 46% approval rating.

The Rock has made headlines due to speculation that he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in April. According to reports, the match is still planned.

While appearing on FOX & Friends, The Rock was asked about the possibility while standing next to WWE President Nick Khan for a new interview.

“I’m honored. I’m not a politician, [I] never had the intentions to be a politician. As all this continues to take shape and form, and I get it, especially ramping up into this year in particular with an election year. I actually got approached by both parties. One after the other. I said, then, as I say now, ‘I’m honored, thank you. The most important thing I’m doing now is being a daddy to my little girls.’ I like school drop-offs, and I like pick-ups. I like that and I know if I were to ever go down that road, which I have no intention to, all that goes away, and I don’t want that to go away.”