The Rock Ranked No. 70 on Forbes’ Greatest Self-Made Americans List

Forbes has recently released a list of the 250 greatest living self-made Americans as part of a feature celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary. This list highlights individuals based on their financial success, the challenges they have overcome, and their overall impact. Forbes’ criteria focus on people who built their careers from modest beginnings and have created a lasting influence in their fields.

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was ranked #70 on the list, alongside a diverse range of figures from entertainment, business, and public life. He is positioned between Stevie Wonder and Norm Asbjornson. The Rock’s background includes early financial struggles prior to his rise in WWE, where he became one of the company’s most recognizable performers. He later transitioned into film and various business ventures, broadening his profile beyond wrestling. Currently, he serves as a board member of TKO Group Holdings.

In addition to his business and entertainment roles, The Rock continues to work in film. His recent projects include “The Smashing Machine,” which has been considered for awards. Upcoming work includes new installments in the “Moana” and “Jumanji” series, as well as a planned collaboration with Martin Scorsese. The Forbes ranking reflects Johnson’s multifaceted career spanning wrestling, film, and business, as determined by the publication’s criteria.

At the top of the Forbes list is Oprah Winfrey, with other notable names in the top ten including LeBron James, Dolly Parton, Bill Clinton, and JD Vance.