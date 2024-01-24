The Rock Receives $30 Million Worth Of Stock After Being Announced As A TKO Board Of Director

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was announced as the newest member of TKO’s Board of Directors, which will see The People’s Champion help promote the WWE brand going forward and as part of his deal with TKO, The Great One even received full ownership over his name “The Rock.”

According to a SEC Filing, Rock will also receive $30 million worth of stock after he was added to TKO’s Board of Directors.

You can check out the full announcement below:

On January 22, 2024 (the “Effective Date”), TKO and World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (“WWE”), a wholly owned subsidiary of TKO, entered into an IP Assignment Agreement with certain affiliates of Mr. Johnson, pursuant to which WWE assigned to Mr. Johnson (via one of his affiliates) “The Rock” trademark and certain related trademarks, service marks, ring names, taglines and other intellectual property assets (the “Assigned IP”).

On the Effective Date, WWE also entered into an Independent Services Contractor and Merchandising Agreement with Mr. Johnson and certain of his affiliates (the “Services Agreement”), pursuant to which Mr. Johnson agreed to provide to WWE certain promotional and other services. Under the terms of the Services Agreement, Mr. Johnson further agreed to license the Assigned IP and Mr. Johnson’s name, likeness and certain other intellectual property rights to WWE for use in connection with certain categories of licensed products related to professional wrestling for up to 10 years, subject to certain earlier termination rights.

As consideration for Mr. Johnson’s services pursuant to the Services Agreement, and in respect of the intellectual property grants and licenses made by Mr. Johnson and his affiliates in connection therewith, Mr. Johnson is entitled to receive an award of restricted stock units in respect of TKO’s Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (“Class A common stock”), in an amount equal to $30,000,007 based on a 30-day average of the daily volume-weighted average sales price per share of the Company’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, as such daily volume-weighted average sales price per share is reported by Bloomberg L.P. (the “Equity Award”). Subject to certain forfeiture and acceleration events, the Equity Award will vest as follows: 25% on the Effective Date; 25% upon completion of certain services described in the Services Agreement; 25% on December 31, 2024; and the remaining 25% in equal monthly installments from January 31, 2025 through December 31, 2025.

Prior to the Effective Date, Mr. Johnson received annual royalties from WWE in connection with his appearances in WWE-produced content, merchandise, and other services performed for WWE. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Mr. Johnson received royalties in an aggregate amount of approximately $491,000. Following the Effective Date, Mr. Johnson will continue to receive such annual royalties from WWE and will be entitled to receive royalties in connection with the sale of licensed products that utilize the Assigned IP and his name, likeness and other intellectual property rights in accordance with the Services Agreement.

Other than the Amended Governance Agreement and WWE’s and Endeavor’s director designation rights therein, there are no arrangements or understandings between either Mr. Johnson or Mr. Keywell and any other person pursuant to which such person was appointed as a director to the TKO Board.