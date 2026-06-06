The Rock Reportedly Declines Invitation To UFC Freedom 250 Event

UFC is set to hold its Freedom 250 event on the White House lawn in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 14th, as part of the Trump administration’s America 250 celebrations for the nation’s 250th anniversary, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to TIME Magazine, UFC President Dana White has invited several celebrities to the event, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The report also indicates that Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, and Mario Lopez have also received invitations. However, many of these celebrity guests are expected to decline.

Vanity Fair has reported that a source close to The Rock stated he will not be attending. Similarly, representatives for Sandler, Leto, and Lopez have confirmed they will not be present. The other invited guests have yet to respond, and neither the White House nor the UFC provided comments when Vanity Fair reached out.

Notably, The Rock is a member of TKO’s board of directors, the parent company of UFC and WWE. The UFC expects around 4,300 attendees, including at least 1,200 active-duty military personnel.

Although The Rock will not be in attendance, several WWE stars will participate in meet-and-greet sessions at the UFC Freedom 250 FanFest. These stars include Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Trick Williams, Chelsea Green, The Usos, Tiffany Stratton, and Bron Breakker.