The Rock Reveals Why He Returned To WWE After All These Years

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight on a number of topics including why he returned to the company after all these years.

Rock said, “I love it. I love what I do, I love this world of wrestling, I love pro wrestling, I was born into pro wrestling, I will always be a pro wrestler at heart and in attitude too.”

Rock also talked about how he got choked up looking at a photo of his father, Rocky Johnson, and Tony Atlas for the first time winning the tag team titles.

Rock said, “I have never seen that picture before and I was so choked up… I was really moved.” “In that moment, I thought, ‘Man, they were wrestling in what was a field house back then and wrestling has changed!’ My dad just made history and the bumps and the bruises and the sacrifices that he made and that all those guys made. Now we’re talking about the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the company signs a $5 billion deal with Netflix. It’s just incredible.”

“I’m so grateful for the work that he put in and the ground that he laid, [with] my grandfather and all the other wrestlers. But also, I’m so grateful to come back in this capacity that I could come back and give to this business and give to the men and women in that locker room, and try and do my little part to do this with everything and create greater opportunities for all of them.”