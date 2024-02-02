The Rock Seemingly Distancing Himself From Vince McMahon

After being appointed to the Board of Directors, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted photos of TKO executives at the New York Stock Exchange on Instagram today.

Vince McMahon, who attended the festivities last week before Janel Grant’s lawsuit, is absent from the TKO top executives’ group photo below. Last week, McMahon was photographed next to The Rock, but in the group photo below, he was absent.

Johnson hasn’t commented on McMahon’s disturbing allegations. He also hasn’t commented on McMahon’s resignation on Friday.

Johnson posted the following on Instagram:

“From $7 bucks to this surreal day.

Crazy.

Thank you @nyse for the incredible & very warm welcome.

Honored to join the Board of Directors for @tkogrp and honored to ring the iconic bell to open our market.

Let’s get to work.

@wwe @ufc

#peopleschamp

@thisisamandaw 📸”