The Rock Spotted With Nick Khan Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE Day 1 Edition Of RAW

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on ESPN College Gameday today in Pasadena, California. Pasadena is only a couple of hours away from San Diego, where tonight’s RAW will take place. WWE President Nick Khan was seen with The Rock, sparking internet speculation about The Rock possibly appearing on RAW.

As PWMania.com previously stated, WWE was rumored to be looking for an unnamed “former WWE Champion” to appear on RAW, and Triple H even confirmed the rumor. There has been no confirmation of who will appear on the broadcast as of yet.

The Rock last appeared on WWE television on September 15, 2023, on WWE SmackDown.