The Rock, The Undertaker Tease Future Showdown In WWE

“The Final Boss” and “The Dead Man” shared some interesting words on social media on Wednesday.

The Rock surfaced on social media today with photos of his interaction with The Undertaker inside the squared circle for WWE at the WrestleMania XL Sunday premium live event earlier this month at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the post, The Rock teased seeing more from The Undertaker in the future.

“The guy sure knows how to ruin a party,” Rock wrote. “I’ll see you down the road, my friend.”

He added, “Paybacks a b*tch for you – but fun for me. – Final Boss.”

Never one to back down from a challenge, “The Phenom” shot back to The Rock on Instagram with a reply to the post soon after.

“The party doesn’t start until I walk in,” he wrote. “I’m not hard to find!”

He also posted these on his IG page today, which included videos of his interaction with John Cena and reactions to it, backstage photos of himself at WrestleMania XL that again teases a future showdown with Cody Rhodes and more.