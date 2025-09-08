The Rock’s The Smashing Machine Triumphs At Venice Film Festival

The upcoming A24 film The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has already achieved major critical success. Director Benny Safdie took home the Silver Lion for Best Director at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival for his work on the film.

Johnson confirmed the news in a celebratory Instagram post, noting how significant the honor was for the entire cast and crew. The film tells the true story of former MMA fighter Mark Kerr, with Johnson taking on one of the most dramatic and demanding roles of his career. Having previously spoken about being “typecast,” Johnson has embraced this project as an opportunity to prove himself in a more serious, character-driven role.

The Smashing Machine also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr’s then-wife, Dawn Staples, and includes cameos from combat sports names like Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk. The combination of a raw, emotional true story, a strong supporting cast, and Safdie’s gritty, realistic directing style has generated huge anticipation ahead of the film’s release.

The award in Venice is just the latest accolade for the project. The film debuted with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics widely praising Johnson’s transformative performance. It follows the success of another A24 combat sports drama, The Iron Claw, which focused on the Von Erich wrestling family and earned widespread acclaim in 2023.

The Smashing Machine will hit theaters on October 3, 2025. Fans can view Johnson’s full post about the award on his official Instagram account.