The Street Profits’ Future In Doubt Following WWE Clash In Paris Loss

The future of The Street Profits is now uncertain after their failure to dethrone The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Clash in Paris.

Subtle signs of friction during the match, coupled with pointed comments from Big E, have fueled speculation that the long-tenured team could be heading toward a split.

On the pre-show panel, Big E voiced concern over the duo’s trajectory. “They’re at an impasse here. They really, really need this,” Big E said. “I love those guys. I think they’re immensely talented, but something’s gotta change.”

Tension was visible during the title bout itself. After Montez Ford tagged himself in early on, Angelo Dawkins appeared visibly frustrated. While both men had strong moments—Dawkins landing a Swanton Bomb on Joe Gacy and Ford connecting with his trademark Blockbuster—miscommunication and chaos played a role in the finish.

Late in the match, Ford missed a high-risk frog splash. Outside the ring, Erick Rowan distracted Dawkins before shoving him into the crowd. With the referee occupied, Uncle Howdy struck Ford with Sister Abigail, allowing Gacy and Dexter Lumis to hit their double-team finisher, The Plague, to retain the gold.

On the official post-show, the topic of The Street Profits’ future dominated discussion. Hosts Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg, and Big E debated whether Ford and Dawkins could get back on the same page. Big E summed up the uncertainty, “I hope they can figure it out, but I worry this might be the end.”

The defeat adds another chapter of frustration to one of WWE’s most decorated modern teams. Since joining forces in NXT, Ford and Dawkins have captured the NXT Tag Team Championship, the Raw Tag Team Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, becoming one of only three teams to achieve Triple Crown status in WWE.

Despite their decorated history, questions now loom large over their future. With on-screen talent openly speculating about a possible split, the WWE Universe will be watching closely to see what comes next for The Street Profits.

