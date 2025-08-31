Main Event For WWE Clash In Paris Revealed

With just hours to go before WWE Clash in Paris, a new report has revealed which match is expected to headline the premium live event.

According to Cory Hays of Fightful, the fatal four-way match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is currently slated to close the show.

As of Saturday afternoon, the internal rundown listed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in the main event slot.

“As of yesterday afternoon, The World Heavyweight Championship match was scheduled to main event #WWEClash. Rundown is always subject to change,” Hays wrote on X.

If plans hold, the four-way bout will mark Rollins’ second defense of the championship since winning the title earlier this month.

WWE Clash in Paris – Updated Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

WWE Clash in Paris takes place today, Sunday, August 31, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France.