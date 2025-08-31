Rhea Ripley Speaks Out After Being Mobbed By Fans

Rhea Ripley has spoken out on social media following a disturbing encounter with fans that left her feeling unsafe.

In a post on her X account, the former Women’s World Champion revealed she was swarmed and mobbed by a group of people who failed to respect her personal space while she was trying to get into an Uber.

Ripley wrote, “Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.”

Cette vidéo montre la situation vécue par Rhea Ripley. (X)pic.twitter.com/3LtgmxUkTe https://t.co/rkVSLz0ix4 — Catch-Newz (@CatchNewz) August 31, 2025

This is not the first time WWE stars have faced similar issues. Ripley previously shared that a fan had shown up at her home, while other wrestlers such as Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) have dealt with frightening incidents — including a 2020 home invasion where a man was arrested after attempting to kidnap her.

Ripley’s message serves as another reminder for fans to respect the boundaries and safety of performers outside the ring.