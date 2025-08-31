Teddy Long Reveals Details From Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Party

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has shared a firsthand account of Vince McMahon’s private 80th birthday celebration, a two-night event held at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, Long offered new insight into the guest list, entertainment, and his own interactions with McMahon—while clearing up several online rumors.

Long revealed that he initially sat at a random table until event staff redirected him. “The lady says, ‘You Teddy Long?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ She said, ‘Well, you’re at Vince’s table’.”

According to Long, the only other talent seated with McMahon was John Cena, highlighting the exclusivity of the arrangement.

Addressing speculation about McMahon’s health, Long said the WWE Chairman appeared strong and upbeat, “He didn’t look bad to me… Had on a nice suit both nights. Man. I mean, he was getting around, moving around, he looked great to me.”

He added that McMahon even wore a headset during the event, slipping back into his familiar producer role. “It just reminded me of him at TVs… he was like back at work. He loves this.”

Long confirmed that contrary to online rumors, AC/DC and Kid Rock did not perform. Instead, the headliner was Jelly Roll, accompanied by a local choir and an opera-style singer.

Long noted that Shane McMahon was in attendance, as was Triple H, who brought Vince’s granddaughters on stage to sing “Happy Birthday.” He clarified that Stephanie McMahon was not present.

The guest list included a mix of legends and current stars such as Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, The Godfather, The Undertaker, Bruce Prichard, Booker T, R-Truth, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.

The celebration marked one of McMahon’s first major public gatherings since his resignation from TKO Group Holdings in January 2024 following serious allegations made against him, which he has denied.

