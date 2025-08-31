JBL Reveals His Top 5 List Of Wrestling’s Most “Badass” Individuals

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on an episode of Something to Wrestle With, where he discussed various topics, including his list of the five most “badass” individuals he had personal, first-hand experiences with during his career.

JBL said, “I was only around Harley, but never really in the dressing room with Harley that much. That takes Harley out of the question. Takes Jack Brisco out of the question, because I was not around Jack except around his brother, Jerry. And I wasn’t around Jerry enough, as far as wrestling when he was in his prime.

He added, “I would start with Haku. Obviously, I think the one guy that we were around that I’ve heard so many stories of, [I’ve] been around Haku so much. We’re good friends, I would start with Haku. I would go Brock Lesnar next. After that, I think I’d stick in Stan Hanson, is who I’d pick. Then I’d go Godfather, and Ron Simmons.”

On what makes The Godfather someone on that list:

“He’s a bad dude, man. That guy can fight. I mean, he’s a trained fighter, he can fight. There’s a legendary story of him throwing a guy off a balcony when he was in some biker gang or in college. Godfather is — that guy’s legit, man. I mean, legendary stories. He’s been in a lot of fights, he doesn’t lose. I mean, that guy can — he can go. He can throw hands, he’ll be there, and he’s a stand-up dude. I mean, if I’m going into a bar fight, I want Ron Simmons and Godfather with me. I’ve seen Ron Simmons, and when I needed him, and he was there for me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)