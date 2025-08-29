Update On Chris Jericho’s Possible WWE Return After AEW Deal Ends

The speculation surrounding the future of Chris Jericho continues to heat up, as new reports indicate that WWE has “significant interest” in bringing the AEW original back once his contract expires.

According to PWInsider.com, conversations have taken place within WWE about the possibility of Jericho returning.

Several talents spoken to this week believe Jericho has made overtures to gauge interest in a potential comeback.

This report backs up recent comments from WrestleVotes Radio, which noted that multiple people inside WWE, including active talent, would welcome Jericho back to the company. “Despite spending the last six years with AEW, Jericho has remained friendly with a number of people inside WWE,” WrestleVotes stated. “According to that source, they ultimately do expect a deal to be completed once Chris is legally able to do so.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently added that some in AEW do not expect Jericho to return to the company at all and have even speculated he could make a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble.

Jericho’s AEW contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of 2025.

He has been absent from AEW television since April, and his recent social media activity, including “liking” a post discussing a WWE return, has only fueled the ongoing speculation.