Kurt Angle Rules Out Match With John Cena: “My Body Just Is Really Banged Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has made it clear that he will not be part of John Cena’s ongoing retirement tour, citing the severe physical toll his legendary career has taken on his body.

Speaking on the Mic Check with Mr. Anderson podcast, Angle was asked if he would like to face Cena one last time.

While the idea is tempting, the Olympic gold medalist admitted his body simply won’t allow it. He said, “I wish I could, man. I can’t. That would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible. I have had my knees replaced; I now need to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do.”

Angle, who famously won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 with a broken neck, went on to have a decorated career in both WWE and TNA. His final match came at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he lost to Baron Corbin.

Despite his physical limitations, Angle’s influence on Cena’s career is undeniable. Cena made his WWE debut against Angle in 2002, a moment that launched him into superstardom.

Fans can hear the full interview with Kurt Angle below.