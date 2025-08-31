Backstage Update On Ilja Dragunov’s Return To WWE TV

Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov may be nearing a long-awaited return to the ring.

Dragunov suffered a torn ACL during a live event last September, just as he was gaining momentum on the Raw brand following a high-profile challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

Now, a new report from Dave Scherer of PWInsider offers encouraging news. In a recent Q&A, Scherer stated, “I have heard that he (Ilja Dragunov) is either close to 100 percent from his knee injury or is already cleared. Hopefully he will be back soon.”

Dragunov has reportedly been training at the WWE Performance Center for several months as part of his recovery process, with sources noting he is steadily preparing for his in-ring comeback.

PWMania.com joins fans in wishing him a continued recovery and look forward to his return.