WWE Clash In Paris Card, How To Watch, Start Time

WWE returns to France on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with Clash in Paris, taking over the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre.

This marks their second PLE in France, following the success of Backlash France in Lyon last year.

Date, Time & Venue

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Kickoff/Pre-show: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT / 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CEST

Main Show: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST

Venue: Paris La Défense Arena — Nanterre, France

Start Times Around the World

Region / Time Zone Date Local Time US Pacific (PT) Sun, Aug 31, 2025 11:00 AM US Eastern (ET) Sun, Aug 31, 2025 2:00 PM UK (BST) Sun, Aug 31, 2025 7:00 PM Europe (CEST) Sun, Aug 31, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) Mon, Sep 1, 2025 11:30 PM Japan (JST) Mon, Sep 1, 2025 3:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Mon, Sep 1, 2025 5:00 AM

How to Watch

United States: Streaming live on Peacock

International (select countries): Available on Netflix in territories including the UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and more

Also: Clash in Paris will be screened in select U.S. theaters through a partnership with Fandango

Full Match Card

John Cena vs. Logan Paul — Cena’s farewell tour continues with his first-ever in-ring appearance in France

World Heavyweight Championship — Fatal 4‑Way: Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Sheamus vs. Rusev — a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits

(Card subject to change)

What Makes WWE Clash in Paris Special?

First PLE in Paris—WWE’s second ever in France, following Backlash 2024 in Lyon

John Cena makes a rare European in-ring appearance amid his farewell tour

High-stakes World Heavyweight Championship match with several top stars

A fresh showdown between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed

Becky Lynch puts her Women’s IC title on the line against Nikki Bella

Exposure through unique global streaming (Netflix) and theatrical screenings in the U.S.

PWMania.com will bring full results, reactions, and fallout coverage from WWE Clash in Paris 2025, stay locked in for all the action.