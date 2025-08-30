WWE Clash In Paris Card, How To Watch, Start Time

WWE returns to France on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with Clash in Paris, taking over the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre.
This marks their second PLE in France, following the success of Backlash France in Lyon last year.
Date, Time & Venue
-
Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
-
Kickoff/Pre-show: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT / 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CEST
-
Main Show: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST
-
Venue: Paris La Défense Arena — Nanterre, France
Start Times Around the World
|Region / Time Zone
|Date
|Local Time
|US Pacific (PT)
|Sun, Aug 31, 2025
|11:00 AM
|US Eastern (ET)
|Sun, Aug 31, 2025
|2:00 PM
|UK (BST)
|Sun, Aug 31, 2025
|7:00 PM
|Europe (CEST)
|Sun, Aug 31, 2025
|8:00 PM
|India (IST)
|Mon, Sep 1, 2025
|11:30 PM
|Japan (JST)
|Mon, Sep 1, 2025
|3:00 AM
|Australia (AEDT)
|Mon, Sep 1, 2025
|5:00 AM
How to Watch
-
United States: Streaming live on Peacock
-
International (select countries): Available on Netflix in territories including the UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and more
-
Also: Clash in Paris will be screened in select U.S. theaters through a partnership with Fandango
Full Match Card
-
John Cena vs. Logan Paul — Cena’s farewell tour continues with his first-ever in-ring appearance in France
-
World Heavyweight Championship — Fatal 4‑Way: Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight
-
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
-
Sheamus vs. Rusev — a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match
-
Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella
-
WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits
(Card subject to change)
What Makes WWE Clash in Paris Special?
-
First PLE in Paris—WWE’s second ever in France, following Backlash 2024 in Lyon
-
John Cena makes a rare European in-ring appearance amid his farewell tour
-
High-stakes World Heavyweight Championship match with several top stars
-
A fresh showdown between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed
-
Becky Lynch puts her Women’s IC title on the line against Nikki Bella
-
Exposure through unique global streaming (Netflix) and theatrical screenings in the U.S.
PWMania.com will bring full results, reactions, and fallout coverage from WWE Clash in Paris 2025, stay locked in for all the action.