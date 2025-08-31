Final Line-Up For WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE’s historic Clash in Paris Premium Live Event is set for today, Sunday, August 31, 2025, live from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

The card is locked in, featuring John Cena’s first-ever match in France, multiple championship bouts, and huge grudge matches in front of what promises to be a raucous Parisian crowd.

Fans can check out the complete lineup for today’s event below:

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

World Heavyweight Championship – Fatal 4-Way

Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Sheamus vs. Rusev (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

(Card subject to change)

Fans can tune in early for the Countdown to Clash in Paris Pre-Show, streaming live. The kickoff special features expert analysis, backstage interviews, and more.

Follow along with PWMania.com for WWE Clash in Paris 2025 live results, match-by-match coverage, and highlights from today’s Premium Live Event in Paris, France.