The Undertaker Doesn’t Know Who Current WWE Locker Room Leader Is

Who is the locker room leader in WWE right now?

Your guess is as good as anyone’s, including The Undertaker.

The former longtime locker room leader of WWE spoke about this topic during the latest installment of his “Six Feet Under” podcast.

“I’m not there that often and I don’t know that there is that person,” he said. “I think the whole culture has changed so much, that I think it’s kind of — I don’t know this for certain, it’s just my assumption, everything’s kind of self-policed. If there is somebody that’s kind of screwing things up, usually everybody’s got one or two people that they’re really, really, really, really close with, but I don’t know. I don’t know if they have that one person that’s willing to assemble the group and cuss them. I say that as kind of a halfway joke. I also was the first one to pat them on the back for tearing down the house.”

He continued, “I don’t know. There could be [a designated locker room general], but I don’t know who that would be. The culture is really different. Most of the top guys all have buses and stay on their buses.”

Check out the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.