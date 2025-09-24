The Undertaker Reveals He Had No Say In WrestleMania Streak Ending

On a recent episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker reflected candidly on one of the most shocking moments in WWE history — the end of his legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak — and revealed that the decision to have him lose to Brock Lesnar was neither his idea nor one he supported.

The streak, which ended at 21-0 during WrestleMania 30 in 2014, stunned fans around the world and remains one of the most debated booking decisions in wrestling. According to The Undertaker, the feeling backstage was that no one — including himself — truly wanted it to happen.

“I think the general consensus was that none of us wanted that. Nobody wanted it,” he admitted. “I think the lore, the legend, and the lure of that, it would have been really cool for wrestling.”

Despite the controversy, The Deadman explained that the decision was ultimately out of his control. “It’s not my decision. People ask me all the time, ‘Well, why did you do it?’ Well, I didn’t really have a choice. I guess I did have a choice. I didn’t have to do it,” he said. He then joked about what might have happened had he refused: “And then what happens? And then me and Brock are having to shoot at WrestleMania, and then it wouldn’t have been good. I mean, might have taken it easy on him.”

The Undertaker emphasized that part of his responsibility was to “give back” to the industry that had elevated him to such iconic status. “You have to look at this business… there’s a lot of people that probably didn’t want to put me over to get me into that position, and they did it, and it’s just kind of the way it works,” he explained. “Wasn’t my decision. So I had to make the best of the hand that was dealt me.”

He also shared a surprising detail about the match itself — due to a severe concussion suffered early in the bout, he has almost no memory of it. “Probably the best part” of the ordeal, he joked.

The Undertaker would wrestle five more times on WrestleMania stages before retiring with a remarkable 25-2 record. Although the streak’s end remains a divisive moment, his legacy as one of WWE’s greatest performers — and the aura that surrounded his unmatched run — remains untouched.