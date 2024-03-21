The Undertaker Says He Is Happy WWE Acknowledged Sting’s Retirement On RAW

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is happy that the company acknowledged “The Icon” Sting’s retirement.

Undertaker said, “There are certain people within the industry….we’re in competition with a different company, I get it, but Sting’s legacy is so much bigger than AEW or anything like that. He deserved that. I’m happy that, as a company, they acknowledged it. It’s only right. That whole AEW-WWE, it’s kind of like politics. You’re red, you’re blue, you’re conservative, you’re liberal. Most people are wrestling fans and they accept the fact that this is a true iconic star within the wrestling industry.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



