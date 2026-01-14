The Usos Announced For New Fanatics Culinary Travel Series

The Usos are set to bring their larger-than-life personalities outside the ring and into the kitchen, as the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions have been announced for a brand-new unscripted series produced in collaboration with Fanatics.

According to the Sports Business Journal, brothers Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will star in a new show produced by Fanatics Studios, a joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media.

The series, titled “YEE(A)T with The Usos,” will see the longtime tag team take their chemistry on the road. An official press release describes the project as a “BBQ travel show featuring fellow WWE superstars and celebrity friends.” Episodes will be distributed across WWE’s official YouTube channels and various social media platforms.

The announcement marks another expansion of WWE’s growing partnership with Fanatics, moving beyond merchandise and into original content creation.

“For WWE, Fanatics Studios will create a number of projects,” the report states.

In addition to the Usos’ culinary-focused series, the partnership is expected to generate additional original programming and contribute to existing WWE digital properties.

Meanwhile, The Usos remain firmly on top inside the ring. The brothers are currently enjoying their ninth reign as World Tag Team Champions, having defeated AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on the final episode of Monday Night RAW of 2025 to capture the titles. Just 16 days into their reign, they were challenged by Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy on the January 12, 2026 episode of Raw from Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Usos are also scheduled to appear on next week’s episode of Raw, set for January 19 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. That episode will feature a special start time of 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT in the United States on Netflix.

With championship gold around their waists and a new show on the horizon, The Usos continue to expand their influence well beyond the squared circle.