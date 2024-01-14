The Young Bucks And More Announced For Wednesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will hold Dynamite on Wednesday, January 17 from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

During Saturday night’s episode of Collision, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions “The Machine” Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) successfully defended their titles against “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch). After the match, Prince Nana cut a promo and addressed the recent comments made by Bullet Club Gold. Nana then ended his promo by issuing a challenge to Bullet Club Gold’s “Switchblade” Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

Collision also saw “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes defeat Willie Mack in singles action. Shortly following the match, Rhodes took part in a backstage interview and said that in 2024 he plans on becoming a champion. AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage then confronted Rhodes and told him his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, was not there to see him win anything. This would then lead to Rhodes challenging Cage to a title match on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone then revealed that the Young Bucks will address the fans following their return to television last week.