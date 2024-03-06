The Young Bucks To Make “Huge Announcement” Tonight On AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks will be on-hand for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which kicks off a new season with a new look for the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson have surfaced on social media with a tease.

“See you tonight on AEW Dynamite,” wrote the duo via X, along with an official show graphic that reads, “A HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM AEW EVPs MATTHEW & NICHOLAS JACKSON.”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.