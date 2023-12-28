This Week’s AEW Dynamite In Orlando Drew An Impressive Crowd

Some fans have been very critical of AEW, and their product has cooled off from its peak in 2021 and the majority of 2022. The promotion no longer generates the same amount of buzz or draws the same size crowds as it once did.

However, like any business, AEW has its ups and downs, but that doesn’t diminish the fact that it is the world’s second largest promotion and is only a few years old in comparison to WWE and NJPW, which have been around for decades.

On Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling presented its New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite from Addition Arena in Orlando, FL.

The show featured MJF and Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Henchmen for the ROH Tag Titles, the Blue League finals of the Continental Classic with Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston, and the Gold League Finals with Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White.

It was the final installment of Dynamite before Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view event.

WrestleTix reported on the day of the show that they had sold 5,288 tickets for a total setup of 6,139. They sold over 1,000 tickets in one day at one point during the week. As you can see in the photos below, they had a large crowd.

The complete show results can be found by clicking here.