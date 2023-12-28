AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Results – December 27, 2023

The road to AEW Worlds End 2023 continues tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on TBS from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, for this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite program.

On tap for tonight’s show is a sit-down interview with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage, Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander, MJF & Samoa Joe defend against The Devil’s Henchmen for the ROH World Tag-Team titles, an appearance by Keith Lee and Renee Paquette will interview Mariah May.

Also scheduled is Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland in the Continental Classic Gold League finals and Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic Blue League finals.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash results from Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEAR’S SMASH RESULTS (12/27/2023)

The regular “Light the fuse…” theme and opening video plays and then we shoot inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. as fireworks and pyro explodes.

AEW Continental Classic (Gold League Finals)

Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Excalibur welcomes us to the show as the camera pans the jam-packed arena, who are all chanting “AEW! AEW!” The theme for Jon Moxley hits and out he comes for the Gold League finals in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Mox makes his custom entrance through the crowd as “Wild Thing” plays. He limps as the commentators show us footage of the post-match attack last week that closed out the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. He settles in the ring and his theme dies down.

The Bullet Club Gold theme hits and out comes the leader of the group, “Switchblade” Jay White. White avoids entering the ring with Mox due to his actions after the bout last week mentioned above. Swerve Strickland’s theme hits and the crowd pops as The Mogul Embassy leader emerges.

Prince Nana comes out to do the goofy dance alongside him before heading back to the backstage area. The fans continue their sustained roar for Swerve as he settles in the ring. The bell sounds and it’s time to find out who will emerge from this side of the bracket for the finals at AEW Worlds End 2023.

The fans continue to chant “Who’s House?!” “Swerve’s House!” at the onset of this one. White is knocked to the floor, leaving Mox and Swerve in the ring alone. They stare each other down and then begin trading shots. Swerve sends Mox to the floor and then follows out after him to continue delivering punishment.

Mox and White and Swerve all end up in the crowd fighting. The ref is lenient about this, not counting them out. Swerve brings Mox back down to ringside but they continue to fight on the floor. Swerve sits Mox in a chair and backs up. He charges at him and blasts him with diving knees for a big pop.

All three brawl in one area after that and then Mox sends Swerve back over the barricade and onto the ringside floor. White chop-blocks Mox’s bad knee from behind and now he takes over, beating down both guys at ringside as the crowd boos. White brings Swerve in the ring and hits a suplex in the corner for a two count.

White heads back out to work over Mox’s weakened knee on the floor. He goes to head back into the ring to follow-up on Swerve, but Swerve knocks him off the apron. He goes for a big dive but White sees it coming and counters. Swerve ends up running on the apron and blasts White with a running knee to take over.

Back in the ring, Mox scratches Swerve’s back. He then flips off Swerve with his middle finger literally touching his face, so Swerve bites it and makes a crazy facial expression for a huge roar from the crowd. He beats down Mox and then plays to the crowd, who is loving him tonight in Orlando.

Swerve knocks Mox and White out to the floor and climbs to the top-rope. He leaps off with a frog splash that takes both guys out at ringside. The crowd chants “AEW! AEW!” as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this Gold League final bout in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament continues.

When we return, we see White blast Mox with a big chair shot on the floor. Swerve tries to capitalize by bringing White in the ring for a super close roll-up near fall attempt. After White kicks out, Swerve continues to try and finish off the Bullet Club Gold leader as the fans in Orlando rally behind him.

He hits a 450 splash off the top but Mox breaks up the pin attempt. We head into another mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, we see Mox hit a big King Kong lariat on Swerve, but then get taken down by White. White brings a chair in the ring and wedges it in the corner, but Swerve sends him into it.

Mox then grabs Swerve with a choke, but Swerve counters for a pin attempt. Mox kicks out. Mox and Swerve trade shots ferociously in the center of the ring and then Swerve blasts Mox with back-to-back punt kicks. He hits a King Kong lariat of his own that nearly be-heads Mox. Moments later, White takes out Swerve and then Mox hits White with his Death Rider for the win.

Winner and ADVANCING to the finals: Jon Moxley

Swerve Strickland Has Unfinished Business With Keith Lee

The commentators hype Mox advancing to the finals at Saturday’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. We then get video highlights of action in the Blue League from this past Saturday’s “Holiday Bash” episode of Collision. The commentators promote Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in the Blue League final for later tonight.

We then head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Swerve backstage with Prince Nana. He is fired up about losing tonight in the Continental Classic Gold League final. He brings up having nothing to do in Long Island this weekend and mentions Keith Lee’s challenge. Swerve wants to see if Lee will show up on Saturday.

Mariah May Announces Her Debut For 2024

Now we head to Renee Paquette, who is on the entrance ramp. She introduces Mariah May, who comes out. She asks her about her attack of Riho. She talks about being a fan of “Timeless” Toni Storm and then announces her in-ring debut for next week’s show, the first AEW Dynamite of the New Year. She says 2024 is all about Mariah.

Riho comes out and chases her in the ring. May tries to back off. Storm runs out. She slides out to the floor but Riho dives off the top and splashes onto she and Luther the Butler.

Action Andretti & Top Flight Get Opponents For This Friday

Backstage, we see Action Andretti and Top Flight talking about coming up short to The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass, but claim they still have a lot to prove in the Trios division.

Up comes Orange Cassidy, Trent Baretta and Rocky Romero come in and Cassidy says he understands and accepts, even though no challenge was issued. The match is confirmed for AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash this Friday night.

Miro Challenges Andrade El Idolo For AEW Worlds End 2023

When we return, we see the latest word from “The Redeemer,” as Miro addresses his ongoing issues with Andrade El Idolo. He issues a challenge to him for AEW Worlds End 2023 this Saturday night.

Don Callis Family Loses A Member, Chris Jericho Regains A Friend & Sting!

Now we head into the ring, where Tony Schiavone is standing in front of four pictures covered up by black cloths. He mentions it being boxing week and then introduces The Don Callis Family. Out comes the group consisting of Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, accompanied by Don Callis.

The commentators inform us that boxing day in Canada is essentially comparable to Black Friday in America. They mention how Callis has named this boxing week for The Don Callis Family. The fans chant the f-word at Callis as he grabs the mic.

Callis unveils special pictures for each member of the group, except one, and then as he continues to ramble on, the theme for Sammy Guevara cuts him off. The commentators remind us he is a member of the group. He doesn’t look happy. The group looks happy to see him, though. He slowly makes his way to the ring.

Guevara snatches the mic out of Callis’ hand in mid-sentence as he settles in the ring. Callis asks if he got his gift. He then says he’s been haulting it in just in case he came to work. He unveils the fourth and final covered up picture in the ring. It shows Guevara with his baby and the rest of the group around him.

Sammy says he’s got a question. He asks Callis who the hell told him to put his baby on it. Callis says look at it again, you’ve got your whole family on there. He tells Guevara he’s not exactly mentally capable of being a parent. He says he’s gonna need all the help he can get. Guevara says Callis needs help running his own Don Callis Family.

He says Callis makes everything about him. Callis tells Guevara he can choose his other family or he can choose the Don Callis Family. He tells him to think before answering, because if he answers wrong, there’s consequences. He makes another remark about him being a failure as a dad and Guevara attacks him.

The Don Callis Family attack him back until the theme for Chris Jericho hits. Out he comes with Floyd the bat to clean house of everyone in The Don Callis Family. He also uses the bat to beat down the pictures, except the Guevara one, which he hands to Guevara to do himself. He does. The fans go wild.

They hug but are then attacked by Ricky Starks and Big Bill. The AEW World Tag-Team Champions beat them down as the fans boo. The lights in the building go out. When they come back on, we see Sting and Darby Allin in the ring as the fans go wild. They beat down the tag champs. Sting’s theme hits as all four faces stare at each other.

Roderick Strong Will Prove MJF Is The Devil

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Roderick Strong. He yells her name in his neck brace and then has The Kingdom show up with a chart, which he uses to demonstrate who isn’t The Devil and how MJF is, in fact, The Devil. He vows to expose him this week.

AEW Continental Classic (Blue League Finals)

Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

The commentators run down the updated lineup as it stands for this Saturday’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. After that, we return inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. where we hear the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme song. Out comes “The American Dragon” with his eye patch on as fans go wild.

He settles in the ring and his entrance tune dies down. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes the NJPW STRONG Openweight and ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston to a huge roar from the crowd. “The Mad King” settles in the ring to loud “Eddie! Eddie!” chants as his theme music fades down and off.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Danielson starts off strong but then Kingston hits a strong side suplex that sends Danielson flying across the ring. He knocks him out to the floor and then hits a big dive through the ropes on the floor for a big pop from the Orlando crowd. He continues to work over Danielson at ringside.

Back in the ring, Danielson takes back over, blasting Kingston with a wide variety of strikes and kicks in the corner. Kingston fights back and grounds his smaller opposition. He heads out to the ring apron with the Blackpool Combat Club member and looks for a full nelson suplex, but Danielson kicks his way free and hits a DDT on the apron.

Danielson follows up with a flying knee off the apron to Kingston on the floor. He plays to the crowd as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as this tourney tilt continues.