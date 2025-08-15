AEW Teams With White Castle For “All Elite Feast” Limited-Edition Meal Kit

White Castle and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) have officially announced a new collaboration, introducing a special limited-time offering for wrestling fans — the “All Elite Feast Kit™.”

Available now exclusively through White Castle’s “House of Crave” website, the $65 package (shipping included) delivers a wrestling-themed meal straight to your doorstep and comes complete with exclusive AEW merchandise. The kit is designed to serve 4–5 people and is available only while supplies last.

The All Elite Feast includes a total of 20 sliders — 10 Classic Cheese Sliders and 10 of the brand-new Cheddar Bacon Cheese Sliders — along with a 7-ounce pouch of pickles. Fans will also receive four desserts-on-a-stick: two Gooey Butter Cakes and two Strawberry Swirl Cheesecakes.

To complete the experience, the kit features slider boxes, VIP coupons redeemable for up to 12 additional sliders from a local grocery store freezer aisle, and two exclusive pieces of AEW merchandise. The exact merch items remain a surprise, as they are not listed on the product page.

According to the House of Crave site, orders will arrive on or before September 11 for those who secure their kit in time.