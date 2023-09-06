Thunder Rosa Nearing Her AEW In-Ring Return

Thunder Rosa could be returning to the ring soon after being out for over a year.

The top AEW star has been sidelined due to a back injury. She had to withdraw from an AEW Women’s Title defense at All Out last year before relinquishing the title.

In August 2022, she won a trios competition alongside Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida, defeating Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose.

Rosa was reported to be training for her return in San Antonio with former WWE star Shochi Funaki in late July. She has done Spanish commentary for All Elite Wrestling while away from the ring.

Rosa could return to the ring almost “anytime,” according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, and creative has been produced for her.

According to AEW sources, she is ready to return, but the exact date is unknown.