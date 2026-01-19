Thunder Rosa Reveals AEW Return Progress

Thunder Rosa has officially taken a major step toward her in-ring return. The former AEW Women’s Champion revealed in her latest vlog that she has resumed physical training after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury since AEW All In: Texas last year.

Rosa shared the update with optimism, explaining that she has already completed her first week back in training. “I had my training already. First week we did okay, but we’re back on the road,” Rosa said.

The vlog footage was filmed backstage at recent AEW Dynamite tapings, where Rosa was seen reconnecting with the locker room and interacting with fellow AEW stars Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, signaling her gradual reintegration into the company even though she has not yet been medically cleared to compete.

Rosa made it clear that she isn’t aiming for a cautious return — she wants to be fully match-ready from day one. She revealed an ambitious benchmark for her recovery: being able to wrestle 30-minute matches immediately upon her return. “I’m here at AEW, getting ready warm up for my second week of training. I’m going to make sure I’m totally warmed up cause we’re going to do half an hour in the ring. So, that’s what we’re doing.”

While there is still no official timetable for her return to AEW television, Rosa’s comments suggest she is pushing herself toward elite conditioning rather than easing back slowly.

Given her history as one of AEW’s most intense and resilient competitors, this update will likely be welcomed news for fans awaiting her eventual return to the women’s division.

We wish Thunder Rosa a smooth recovery and continued progress on her road back to the ring.