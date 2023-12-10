Thunder Rosa Still Waiting To Hear About Her AEW Return Plans

With a decline in TV ratings, ticket sales, and fan interest, AEW has found itself in an interesting position. They still have a lot going for them, and with 2024 approaching, they can start the new year with a clean slate.

Thunder Rosa will return to the ring whenever AEW calls her after being sidelined for over a year. The top AEW star has been sidelined due to a back injury.

She had to withdraw from an AEW Women’s Title defense at All Out last year before relinquishing the title. In August 2022, she won a trios competition alongside Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida, defeating Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose.

Rosa has been doing Spanish commentary for the promotion while she has been out of the ring. She’s medically cleared and eager to learn what AEW has in store for her ring.

Rosa was asked about her ring status while speaking with News 4 in San Antonio.

“It’s very tough,” Rosa stated. “It’s mentally, physically and spiritually tough. But it’s been a beautiful journey from the lows to the highest. I am ready. I am whenever that call…my boss says, ‘It’s time for you to return.’ Like, I am super excited and I cannot wait to show to the world and all you fans who have been supporting me all this time that I am ready. And I have a lot more to give.”