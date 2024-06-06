Ticket Sales For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 Looking Strong

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling are preparing for their third annual Forbidden Door event.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, is expected to face Will Ospreay in the main event.

Other bouts confirmed so far include AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title match, and a ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship after Adam Copeland broke his leg while jumping off a steel cage at Double or Nothing.

WrestleTix reported that the show had sold 7,486 tickets with 1,705 remaining for a total of 9,191. They have sold over 300 tickets in the last three days.

A large number of new seats have been added to the map, and more will most likely become available as the show approaches. The last time they were there, they drew 7,251 for a Dynamite episode in April 2023.