Ticket Sales Struggling For This Week’s AEW Collision

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 1,604 tickets for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA.

There are 1,297 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 2,901 seats.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision show on Saturday night is the Steel cage elimination match with FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against either Komander, Hijo del Vikingo, Kip Sabian, or The Butcher, Bryan Danielson goes one-on-one against NJPW legend Yuji Nagata, Serena Deeb returns to in-ring action for the first time since 2022, plus Mariah May battles Lady Frost in women’s singles action.

