Tickets Selling Well For This Week’s WWE SmackDown In Lincoln

Wrestle Tix is reporting that WWE has sold 6,446 tickets for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to the report, there are 757 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for a configuration that can seat 7,203 fans.

Scheduled for this week’s two-hour blue brand WWE on FOX show is Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes and the LWO duo of Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. the Los Lotharios duo of Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza.

