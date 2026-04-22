Tiffany Stratton Addresses WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Possibly Returning, Brock Lesnar Rumors

Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On Brock Lesnar’s retirement: “I don’t know. When I saw Brock on unlace his boots, I almost shed a tear. I was sad for him. He looked like he started crying a little bit too. He’s just a boy. It’s his first time living too. So hopefully it’s not his last match. Hopefully in SummerSlam in Minnesota we’ll get to see him. I think that would be iconic, retiring in your hometown. But yeah, I’m really sad but happy for him.”

On her top three women’s stars in NXT: “That’s a good question. I feel like every single girl in NXT is really freaking good. I think you can call up anybody and I’ll have a good match with them. I would love to have a match with Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan. I think those are my top three in NXT right now.”

On her match with Trish Stratus and wanting a round two: “Oh, it was just- I feel like that whole day was just so amazing. I feel like it was like a dream. I’m really proud of that match with me and Trish. I thought we had such a good match together. We had amazing chemistry, and Trish, I love her. I love her so much. I wish we could have a round two. But never say never. Maybe she’ll come back out of retirement for me.”

Watch the complete Tiffany Stratton interview via the YouTube player embedded below.