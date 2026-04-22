Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Tiffany Stratton Addresses WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Possibly Returning, Brock Lesnar Rumors

By
Matt Boone
-

Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On Brock Lesnar’s retirement: “I don’t know. When I saw Brock on unlace his boots, I almost shed a tear. I was sad for him. He looked like he started crying a little bit too. He’s just a boy. It’s his first time living too. So hopefully it’s not his last match. Hopefully in SummerSlam in Minnesota we’ll get to see him. I think that would be iconic, retiring in your hometown. But yeah, I’m really sad but happy for him.”

On her top three women’s stars in NXT: “That’s a good question. I feel like every single girl in NXT is really freaking good. I think you can call up anybody and I’ll have a good match with them. I would love to have a match with Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan. I think those are my top three in NXT right now.”

On her match with Trish Stratus and wanting a round two: “Oh, it was just- I feel like that whole day was just so amazing. I feel like it was like a dream. I’m really proud of that match with me and Trish. I thought we had such a good match together. We had amazing chemistry, and Trish, I love her. I love her so much. I wish we could have a round two. But never say never. Maybe she’ll come back out of retirement for me.”

Watch the complete Tiffany Stratton interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

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