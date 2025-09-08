Tiffany Stratton: “Being Heel Is Ten Times Easier Than Being A Babyface”

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics.

She mentioned that she believes it is much easier to play a heel than a babyface in wrestling.

Stratton said, “I think being heel is ten times easier than being a babyface.”

She continued, “You can mess up, and you can fall on your butt, and that’s totally fine as a heel; however, as a babyface, if you do that, like the crowd could turn on you or you could get booed, and you’re supposed to be like the face of the company and stuff like that.”

Stratton added, “So, being a heel for me is how I learned wrestling. I feel like I was a heel right off the bat. So that’s why it comes so easy to me.”

On still learning to be a babyface:

“I’m still learning to be a babyface and be likable and not have so much stink on what I say in my promos. So, it definitely comes more natural for me to be a heel. However, bear with me. We’re learning. Maybe one day I’ll just go back to being a heel, but for now, we’re a little old babyface Tiffy.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)