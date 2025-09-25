Tiffany Stratton Excited For WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has shared her excitement about WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia next year, expressing enthusiasm both for the experience and for the opportunity to contribute to the growing legacy of women’s wrestling in the region.

Speaking with Going Ringside, Stratton reflected on WWE’s previous visits to the country and looked forward to creating more milestone moments. “I’m excited. The last time we were there, I believe we went on this little safari adventure, and I hope we get to do that again because that was super fun,” she said. “I think Bianca [Belair] mentioned that women are making history over there, and I can’t wait to be a part of that myself. So, I’m super excited and I can’t wait.”

Belair also spoke about the significance of WWE’s continued presence in Saudi Arabia during a recent press conference, highlighting the progress made since the company’s first women’s match there in 2019. “Saudi Arabia has become a space specifically for women to make amazing moments,” Belair said.

WrestleMania 43 will mark a major milestone as the first WrestleMania to be held in Saudi Arabia, continuing WWE’s expanding global footprint and providing another platform for its women’s division to break new ground on one of sports entertainment’s biggest stages.