Tiffany Stratton Provides Health Update

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has reassured fans that she is “doing great” following a scary moment during her recent title defense against Jade Cargill on SmackDown. In an interview with Going Ringside, Stratton addressed growing speculation about her health after she was pulled from a scheduled appearance at the NXT Homecoming special.

During the match, Stratton landed awkwardly while performing her signature “Prettiest Moonsault Ever,” prompting immediate concern and leading to her being medically sidelined from a six-woman tag team bout at Homecoming. The situation intensified when NXT General Manager Ava announced she was not cleared to compete, and reports from PWInsider revealed that merchandise for Wrestlepalooza advertised a triple threat WWE Women’s Championship match featuring Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill — casting doubt on whether Stratton would be ready in time.

WrestleVotes later reported that the match would depend on Stratton receiving medical clearance, and that plans to hold it on SmackDown instead of Wrestlepalooza were storyline-related.

Stratton has now put those rumors to rest. “Physically, I’m okay,” she confirmed. “Obviously, on that moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was just more precautionary and kind of just monitoring and seeing if anything was bad about the fall. But for the most part, I’m doing good. I’m great.”

The women’s division has been heating up in recent weeks, with Nia Jax declaring herself the “Alpha female” of WWE and taking credit for Stratton’s brief “time out,” while dismissing Jade Cargill’s challenge. Stratton and Cargill both confronted Jax last week on SmackDown, leading to a chaotic standoff that was broken up by security and GM Nick Aldis.

Aldis later announced that Stratton will defend her title against both Jax and Cargill in a highly anticipated triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship — officially set to take place on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.