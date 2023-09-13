Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Steel Cage Match

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on a recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, where she talked about a number of topics including how she believes the Steel Cage Match between newly-crowned WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was one of the best cage matches of all time.

Stratton said, “Honestly, that match was insane. I feel like that was one of the best cage matches of all time. Every time that I thought it was going to end, it didn’t. They definitely got me. I just thought it was an amazing match. It was so cool to see in person and hearing the crowd, it was insane. And I hope to have a moment like that one day.”

You can check out Tiffany Stratton’s comments in the video below.