Tiffany Stratton’s Status Could Impact Planned WWE WrestlePalooza Match

A new report from WrestleVotes has shed light on a potential high-profile women’s match set for this Saturday’s WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event.

Fans in Indianapolis spotted a matchup graphic featuring Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill on the official Wrestlepalooza t-shirt, sparking speculation about the bout. WrestleVotes has since confirmed that WWE intends for the triple threat match to take place, but Stratton’s medical status remains the deciding factor.

“Asked a source about the Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill matchup graphic on the official Wrestlepalooza shirt in Indianapolis, they said the plan is to feature the match on the card, hence its placement,” WrestleVotes posted on X.

The report added, “However, it depends on Stratton’s status—she missed NXT Homecoming and remains TBD as of yesterday.”

Stratton’s absence follows NXT General Manager Ava’s announcement earlier this week that Stratton was “not medically cleared” after her WWE Women’s Championship match against Cargill on SmackDown. That decision forced her out of the NXT Homecoming six-woman tag match.

As of now, WWE has not disclosed the specifics of Stratton’s injury. An official update is expected on tomorrow night’s Friday Night SmackDown, where clarification on both her health and the Wrestlepalooza card should be provided.

PWMania.com sends its best wishes to Tiffany Stratton on a full and speedy recovery.