Timeline For Buddy Matthews’ AEW Return Revealed

AEW star Buddy Matthews announced last month that he will undergo surgery to repair a broken ankle. He sustained this injury back in February during AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers that Matthews is not expected to return to the ring anytime soon and will likely be out for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, Matthews’ regular tag partner, Brody King, has teamed up with Bandido to form a duo known as Brodido. The two are currently the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.