TKO President Mark Shapiro Confirmed For Goldman Sachs Tech Conference

TKO Group Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 1:50 p.m. ET (10:50 a.m. PT) in San Francisco, CA.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for at least 30 days, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investor.tkogrp.com.