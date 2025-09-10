TKO President Mark Shapiro To Participate In Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

TKO issued the following:

TKO Group Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

NEW YORK–TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 1:50 p.m. ET (10:50 a.m. PT) in San Francisco, CA.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for at least 30 days, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investor.tkogrp.com.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.